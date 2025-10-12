Nick Aldis shares tribute to his wife ahead of Hall of Fame induction

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis shared a tribute to his wife today on social media. The former NWA star is married to wrestling legend Mickie James in real life.Aldis took to social media today to share a heartfelt message after it was revealed that Mickie James would be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame. The SmackDown GM credited James for helping the evolution of women's wrestling and noted that every woman she ever competed against was better for it.&quot;When you get in this business, the veterans teach you to leave the business better than you found it. In the case of Mickie James, mission accomplished. 5 x WWE Women's Champion, Divas Champion, 5 x TNA Knockouts Champion. The only woman in history to hold all those championships. And most importantly, has made every woman she's been in the ring with better. That's what it means to be great. The bar got raised when she came along. Maybe I'm biased. Or maybe I'm just right. She's a no-brainer for every Hall of Fame,&quot; he wrote.James was informed by TNA President Carlos Silva last month on Sam Roberts' Notsam Wrestling show that she would be inducted into the company's Hall of Fame.Vince Russo claims WWE is wasting Nick Aldis on SmackDownWrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that the company was wasting Nick Aldis' talent on SmackDown.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo noted that he had worked with Aldis in the past and that the 38-year-old was very talented. The veteran suggested that Aldis should still be wrestling and is not being utilized correctly as an authority figure in WWE.&quot;Listen man, I worked with Nick Aldis. I know how freaking talented this guy is. This guy should be freaking wrestling. That alone is a joke. But look how they have Nick Aldis. He does the same thing every single week. Anybody can be in that spot. Seriously. Why is Nick Aldis in that spot? You can put anybody in that spot. He's talking to Wrestler A. Wrestler B walks in. Wrestler B challenges Wrestler A. And Nick stands there, 'Oh, that's a great idea.' Every single freaking pretape, bro,&quot; Russo said.TNA Wrestling @ThisIsTNALINK.@MickieJames has been such a consistent presence through TNA history that she's the only person to wrestle both Trinity and Trinity in a TNA ring. Don't miss her TNA Hall of Fame induction TOMORROW!Mickie James is scheduled to be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame tonight at Bound for Glory 2025. It will be interesting to see if Aldis ever decides to return to the ring on WWE television down the line.