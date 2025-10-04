Wrestling veteran furious with WWE for wasting Nick Aldis’ talent on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was irate with Nick Aldis' booking on TV. The SmackDown General Manager was on the show this week.
This week on SmackDown, WWE aired a pre-taped segment where Nick was chatting with Sol Ruca and Zaria when they were interrupted by the Secret Hervice's Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre. In the exchange that followed, Aldis made up a match between the two tandems for this week's show.
During a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo claimed that Aldis was supremely talented and should have been an active wrestler. He was irate that WWE had limited him to an on-screen authority figure. The veteran writer also pointed out that Nick was doing the same segment every week, where he was backstage with one wrestler and another wrestler walked in and set up a match for later in the night.
"Listen man, I worked with Nick Aldis. I know how freaking talented this guy is. This guy should be freaking wrestling. That alone is a joke. But look how they have Nick Aldis. He does the same thing every single week. Anybody can be in that spot. Seriously. Why is Nick Aldis in that spot? You can put anybody in that spot. He's talking to Wrestler A. Wrestler B walks in. Wrestler B challenges Wrestler A. And Nick stands there, 'Oh that's a great idea.' Every single freaking pretape, bro," Russo said.
Aldis had a busy night on SmackDown this week. He was later in the ring for the contract signing between Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton for their match at Crown Jewel.
The two Women's Champions will face off for the Crown Jewel Championship in Perth, Australia.
