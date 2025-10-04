Wrestling veteran furious with WWE for wasting Nick Aldis’ talent on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was irate with Nick Aldis' booking on TV. The SmackDown General Manager was on the show this week.

Ad

This week on SmackDown, WWE aired a pre-taped segment where Nick was chatting with Sol Ruca and Zaria when they were interrupted by the Secret Hervice's Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre. In the exchange that followed, Aldis made up a match between the two tandems for this week's show.

During a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo claimed that Aldis was supremely talented and should have been an active wrestler. He was irate that WWE had limited him to an on-screen authority figure. The veteran writer also pointed out that Nick was doing the same segment every week, where he was backstage with one wrestler and another wrestler walked in and set up a match for later in the night.

Ad

Trending

"Listen man, I worked with Nick Aldis. I know how freaking talented this guy is. This guy should be freaking wrestling. That alone is a joke. But look how they have Nick Aldis. He does the same thing every single week. Anybody can be in that spot. Seriously. Why is Nick Aldis in that spot? You can put anybody in that spot. He's talking to Wrestler A. Wrestler B walks in. Wrestler B challenges Wrestler A. And Nick stands there, 'Oh that's a great idea.' Every single freaking pretape, bro," Russo said.

Ad

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

Ad

Aldis had a busy night on SmackDown this week. He was later in the ring for the contract signing between Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton for their match at Crown Jewel.

The two Women's Champions will face off for the Crown Jewel Championship in Perth, Australia.

While using the quotes from the article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!