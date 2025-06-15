  • home icon
Nick Aldis reacts to news he has to replace Adam Pearce on WWE RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jun 15, 2025 22:34 GMT
Aldis is the current General Manager of SmackDown. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Nick Aldis reacted to the news that he has to serve as Adam Pearce's replacement tomorrow night on WWE RAW. Tomorrow night's edition of the red brand will air live from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Adam Pearce is the RAW General Manager, but will be unavailable for tomorrow night's show. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will be filling in for Pearce on RAW, and the former NWA star took to social media today to react to the news. Aldis noted that it would be an honor to fill in for Pearce tomorrow night, and you can check out his message in the post below.

"Honored to once again take the helm at Monday Night Raw tomorrow night in Green Bay! #WWERaw," he wrote.
There are two Fatal 4-Way matches scheduled for WWE RAW in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. Asuka will be making her return to action to battle Stephanie Vaquer, Ivy Nile, and Raquel Rodriguez tomorrow night. Sheamus, Rusev, Bronson Reed, and Jey Uso will also be competing in a Fatal 4-Way match tomorrow night to see which star advances in the King of the Ring tournament.

Vince Russo criticizes a segment involving Nick Aldis on WWE SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently took the company to task following Nick Aldis' argument with John Cena this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Ron Killings attacked the Undisputed WWE Champion on SmackDown and will be facing The Cenation Leader next Friday night in a singles match. Cena and Aldis argued backstage following Killings' attack, but there was no audio during the segment.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo questioned why the company didn't play the audio of the argument and asked if a conversation involving the company's top champion was not important enough.

"Why wasn’t there audio? That was so stupid to me. This is your world champion. Why did you not play the audio? Was it not important what he had to say?" [From 15:28 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Nick Aldis has any surprises planned for tomorrow night's show while filling in as RAW General Manager.

Edited by Robert Lentini
