Nick Aldis recalls surprising role he played outside of wrestling

Nick Aldis is the current General Manager of SmackDown. However, before taking on this role, he had another surprising position outside wrestling.

Ad

Nick Aldis was a prominent name in the independent scene before he signed with WWE to become the SmackDown GM. He was also a major star in NWA and TNA Wrestling. However, there is another side of him outside the business that not many people know about.

The SmackDown GM took to social media to recall when he played the Genie in Aladdin at Norwich Theatre several years ago. He called it one of his favorite non-wrestling gigs.

Ad

Trending

"#TBT One of my favorite non-wrestling gigs ever; playing the Genie in Aladdin at @NorwichTheatre. I made lifelong friends in this cast and crew and had such a great time. I would love to do Panto again, a true British tradition that is hard to explain [Union Jack emoji]," he wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vince Russo slams WWE for not booking Nick Aldis against Randy Orton

When Randy Orton first signed a contract with SmackDown, he hit Nick Aldis with an RKO and was fined. However, in true Viper fashion, he paid an advance fine for the next time he hit the SmackDown GM with an RKO.

In the weeks before WrestleMania 41, Orton hit Aldis with the second RKO, leading many to believe that the two men would clash at the show. However, this did not happen, and The Viper hit a third RKO on Aldis at Backlash. This booking upset Vince Russo.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo questioned why WWE hasn't booked a match between Orton and Aldis since the latter has already eaten three RKOs.

"Nick Aldis took his third cutter from Randy Orton on Saturday. You think they're gonna do anything with that? So you have a GM, whatever his title is, that has no b*lls because he took three cutters. The guy is not gonna do anything?" [From 31:50 onwards]

Ad

It will be interesting to see whether Aldis will face Randy Orton in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More