Nick Aldis reveals major last minute additions to WWE SmackDown

By Marc Middleton
Modified May 23, 2025 22:54 GMT
WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis makes a big announcement
WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis makes a big announcement (Photo Credit: wwe.com)

WWE will invade the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, in less than two hours for the final SmackDown before Saturday Night's Main Event 39. Superstars are gearing up for a big go-home show, but Nick Aldis has just shaken things up with late additions to the loaded lineup.

Tonight's loaded, live SmackDown episode will continue the build to Money In the Bank on June 7. The women's division MITB qualifier will feature Charlotte Flair, Zelina Vega, and Giulia. The men's division qualifier will see Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, and Aleister Black battle to earn a spot at Money in the Bank.

Aldis has just added two matches to the lineup for tonight's SmackDown. The blue brand General Manager took to X with the following video to announce two first-time-ever matches: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Chris Sabin and Rey Fenix & Jimmy Uso vs. JC Mateo & Jacob Fatu. He seemingly teased Cody Rhodes's return as well.

also-read-trending Trending

Officials previously announced that The Street Profits will defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against Fraxiom on tonight's SNME 39 go-home SmackDown. The Wyatt Sicks are also rumored to return. Superstars advertised locally are Rhodes, Randy Orton, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, Damian Priest, and Tiffany Stratton.

About the author
Marc Middleton

Marc Middleton

Twitter icon

Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.

Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.

Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday.

Know More

