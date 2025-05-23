Nick Aldis reveals major last minute additions to WWE SmackDown

WWE will invade the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, in less than two hours for the final SmackDown before Saturday Night's Main Event 39. Superstars are gearing up for a big go-home show, but Nick Aldis has just shaken things up with late additions to the loaded lineup.

Tonight's loaded, live SmackDown episode will continue the build to Money In the Bank on June 7. The women's division MITB qualifier will feature Charlotte Flair, Zelina Vega, and Giulia. The men's division qualifier will see Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, and Aleister Black battle to earn a spot at Money in the Bank.

Aldis has just added two matches to the lineup for tonight's SmackDown. The blue brand General Manager took to X with the following video to announce two first-time-ever matches: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Chris Sabin and Rey Fenix & Jimmy Uso vs. JC Mateo & Jacob Fatu. He seemingly teased Cody Rhodes's return as well.

Officials previously announced that The Street Profits will defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against Fraxiom on tonight's SNME 39 go-home SmackDown. The Wyatt Sicks are also rumored to return. Superstars advertised locally are Rhodes, Randy Orton, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, Damian Priest, and Tiffany Stratton.

