Nick Aldis to do a romantic angle with a female star on WWE SmackDown? Veterans make a bold pitch

Nick Aldis made his debut for WWE in October 2023 when he became the General Manager of Friday Night SmackDown under Triple H's creative leadership. Meanwhile, Konnan and Disco Inferno think the 38-year-old star can be used further as an on-screen talent.

Romantic angles are common in WWE, as the management has booked them under different circumstances. However, controversial segments and storylines are no longer condoned in the company, but Disco Inferno and Konnan feel Aldis can do a romantic angle as an on-screen performer.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, the veteran asked why the company does multiple backstage segments, which go nowhere, especially with female talent. During this, Inferno pitched an idea that one or maybe more female stars could romantically approach the General Manager and manipulate him to get a push.

"You know how they always put these backstage segments. They've always got these girls in here, and they do these spots with Nick Aldis constantly, right? I mean, wouldn't it make sense for some of these girls to try to flirt with him and manipulate him... like there's no character development in any of these segments?" Inferno said. (From 05:54 to 06:12)

Konnan not only agreed to the pitch but also added that more storyline could be connected through Aldis' favoritism in the said angle.

"As if no girl flirts with authority figures. Maybe he likes one of them, and he has favoritism towards her, and the other girls are pi**ed. You could do a lot," Konnan said. (From 06:15 to 06:35)

Ex-WWE writer questioned Nick Aldis' current role

After his debut on the blue brand, Nick Aldis remains a crucial part of Friday Night SmackDown as the General Manager. The 38-year-old WWE star has taken bumps in the ring as an on-screen character, but lately he's primarily seen in backstage segments or when he makes an announcement.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo questioned Aldis' current role and stated that the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion was booked poorly on the show.

"We need to change Nick Aldis' theme music. When Nick Aldis comes on, the theme music should be, 'Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match. Find me a find, catch me a catch.' That is all this show is," Russo said.

It'll be interesting to see if Aldis returns to in-ring competition.

