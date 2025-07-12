WWE veteran buries Nick Aldis’ role on SmackDown: "What was going to be on this show?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Nick Aldis' management style. The SmackDown General Manager was on management duty less than 24 hours from Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

It was a hectic night for Aldis and his crew of WWE officials this Friday, with major brawls breaking out throughout the show. The GM was called into action during the opening segment after Solo Sikoa and his entourage tried to attack LA Knight and Jimmy Uso. Nick also intervened when Drew McIntyre attacked Randy Orton with Jelly Roll and Logan Paul in the ring.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo questioned Nick's role in the entire show. He pointed out that the GM was only making matches for the night. The veteran writer felt that Aldis was booked terribly, showing that he had no control over the superstars or the show.

Ad

Trending

"We need to change Nick Aldis' theme music. When Nick Aldis comes on, the theme music should be, 'Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match. Find me a find, catch me a catch.' That is all this show is. If something happens, I want to know what happens if nothing happens and there's no matches for Nick Aldis to make. What was going to be on this show?" [From 3:16 onwards]

Ad

Ad

It will be a tough weekend for Aldis as WWE gears up for a packed weekend. Saturday Night's Main Event is scheduled for July 12, followed by Evolution on July 13.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE