WWE veteran buries Nick Aldis’ role on SmackDown: "What was going to be on this show?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Nick Aldis' management style. The SmackDown General Manager was on management duty less than 24 hours from Saturday Night's Main Event.
It was a hectic night for Aldis and his crew of WWE officials this Friday, with major brawls breaking out throughout the show. The GM was called into action during the opening segment after Solo Sikoa and his entourage tried to attack LA Knight and Jimmy Uso. Nick also intervened when Drew McIntyre attacked Randy Orton with Jelly Roll and Logan Paul in the ring.
This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo questioned Nick's role in the entire show. He pointed out that the GM was only making matches for the night. The veteran writer felt that Aldis was booked terribly, showing that he had no control over the superstars or the show.
"We need to change Nick Aldis' theme music. When Nick Aldis comes on, the theme music should be, 'Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match. Find me a find, catch me a catch.' That is all this show is. If something happens, I want to know what happens if nothing happens and there's no matches for Nick Aldis to make. What was going to be on this show?" [From 3:16 onwards]
It will be a tough weekend for Aldis as WWE gears up for a packed weekend. Saturday Night's Main Event is scheduled for July 12, followed by Evolution on July 13.
