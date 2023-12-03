Nick Aldis sends a six-word message to Randy Orton after getting an RKO on SmackDown

Nick Aldis was on the receiving end of an RKO from Randy Orton on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, The Viper signed with the blue brand, and kick-started his unfinished feud with The Bloodline. He set his sights on Roman Reigns and put The Tribal Chief on notice.

Taking to Twitter, Aldis sent a six-word message aimed at Orton, and posted a photo of the duo from this week's show.

"It was all going so well...," wrote Aldis.

Check out Aldis' tweet:

Triple H commented on Randy Orton's return at WWE Survivor Series

Triple H commented on Randy Orton's return at WWE Survivor Series while speaking at the post-show press conference.

The Game claimed that he was incredibly proud of Orton, and briefly spoke about his injury. He said:

"So incredibly proud of him where he is, not only as a performer, but as a man, as a father, as a human being, just incredibly proud of Randy Orton. When you have the kind of injury that he had, where things were touch and go... I've been there where they tell you you might never do this again."

Triple H added:

"That's a rough experience. To be able to fight back what he went through, to be able to do what he had done and come back here tonight, and have the moment that he had was just awesome."

Orton was sidelined for over a year before returning as the fifth man of Cody Rhodes' team at WarGames. He assisted Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins in defeating the team of Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day.

Before being written off WWE television, Orton and Matt Riddle lost the RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos. Hence, The Viper has set his sights on The Bloodline once again.

