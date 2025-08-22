Nick Aldis Shares Brock Lesnar News on WWE SmackDown

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 22, 2025
John Cena is set to face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris, but in the back of his mind, he will be looking over his shoulder for Brock Lesnar, who already drew the battle lines at SummerSlam.

Lesnar hasn't been seen since that appearance three weeks ago, but as SmackDown was ending this week, Nick Aldis was chasing John Cena to hand him some news from Brock Lesnar.

Aldis claimed that there was news before Cena turned around to respond, and he was knocked out by Logan Paul. This was how SmackDown finished, which meant that the WWE Universe was not told the news.

The company is trying to keep the hype alive surrounding Lesnar, and this could be their way of doing this, and not delivering on the news that Aldis teased to keep fans interested in what could instead be announced on next week's show.

What was the Brock Lesnar news on WWE SmackDown?

Brock Lesnar and John Cena are expected to face off at some point this year, and it seems that the new WrestlePalooza show on September 20th could be the place that WWE decides to book the match for.

This could be the news that Aldis was looking to deliver, since the match at Clash in Paris will not change any plans Cena has moving forward. Cena is no longer World Champion and has no title to lose next weekend in France or put on the line against Lesnar, but it also means that he's denied his rematch.

It will be interesting to see how Aldis shares the news now that Cena has been knocked out and may not be on SmackDown in France next week. It could be something that is announced after Clash in Paris instead, but the tease has now been dropped.

