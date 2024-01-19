Nick Aldis on what sort of deal he originally had with WWE 

SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis finally revealed the initial deal that he had with WWE.

Nick Aldis was a prominent name in the Indies for several years. He was the top guy in NWA, where he proved to be one of their biggest talents. Last year, Triple H surprised everyone when he announced that Aldis would be the new General Manager of SmackDown.

Since then, Nick Aldis has been doing a pretty good job of being the GM of the blue brand. Aldis recently did an interview with Daily Mail where he revealed that he was originally brought into the company to be a producer behind the scenes, and he had made peace with that.

"I've been having a blast," Aldis said. "I've come in blessed with the gift of managed expectations. I had sort of made peace with the idea that maybe WWE was never going to be on the cards for me at all. So I certainly have come in with a with a level of gratitude that I perhaps wouldn't have had as a guy in his 20s."

He continued:

"I came in on a on a day rate, try out as a producer behind the scenes, which I, again, had fully made peace with the idea of if that's going to be my job, then that's going to be my job, and I'll and I'll do that job to the best of my ability, because I decided that at this point in my life and my career, I wanted to contribute to the big leagues." [H/T Daily Mail]

Nick Aldis wasn't sure if Triple H knew who he was before his WWE debut

Triple H is a pretty busy guy running things in WWE, but he is still known to have his finger on the pulse of the wrestling business outside the company. He is quite familiar with some of the top names in the Indies, and this has helped him build a better product over the years.

However, during the same interview with Daily Mail, Nick Aldis revealed that he wasn't sure if Triple H knew him prior to his WWE debut.

"I had no expectations really. I had no idea whether or not Hunter (Triple H), had any idea of who I was or what I had done, or what I was capable of doing, and why would he? He's got a lot going on. I think it was in Hershey, it was the night that Cena came back. We were in the production meeting, and Bruce Prichard pulled me out of the meeting and asked me how I was feeling physically because they had an idea for you, for a character. And that was that. They didn't mention anything more about it for a few weeks."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Aldis will ever step into the ring to compete in WWE or if he will just remain an authority figure.

What do you make of Nick Aldis' run in WWE? Sound off in the comments section.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here