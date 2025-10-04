Nick Aldis teases recruiting 21-year-old star to SmackDown, says he has a bright future

Nick Aldis was backstage quite a bit on SmackDown on October 3, and one of the more interesting interactions he had saw him tease a huge match against a 21-year-old star, who he said has a bright future.This week, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis was shown talking to the one and only Je'Von Evans. At 21 years old, Evans is considered one of the quick bloomers in the wrestling world and has already made rapid progress through NXT for the most part. Despite it not translating to championship success just yet, the general consensus is that he is one of the brightest future stars in all of WWE.Tonight, Nick Aldis told Je'Von Evans to keep in touch, as he believes he has a bright future on SmackDown. Right after this, Rey Fenix came in and told Je'Von Evans that he was excited for a match between them. But just as a dream match was teased, Los Garza appeared to ruin the fun.As a result, the 21-year-old Je'Von Evans teamed up with Rey Fenix to take on Berto and Angel. It was a good match, and it was also clear as day that the match Nick Aldis set up was a showcase for Je'Von Evans to display his talents to the world.Recently, he faced Josh Briggs in the opening match of NXT No Mercy and secured the victory. He appeared to be busy with multiple matches across various brands and promotions, and even made appearances on TNA.On NXT, The Undertaker recommended that Evans go after the biggest dog in the yard, who at the time was Oba Femi. Now, that is Ricky Saints, who dethroned The Ruler. It will be interesting to see if Evans goes after the new NXT Champion.