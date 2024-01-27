Nick Aldis tells former WWE champion she's not in the Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is less than 24 hours away, which has sparked monumental excitement across the WWE Universe. Fans and wrestlers alike love this time of year.

However, not every WWE Superstar can enter the Rumble. With only 30 spots up for grabs in each match, some talent is bound to miss out. This time, Isla Dawn is unfortunately one of those names. She found out about her exclusion in the most awkward way possible.

WWE posted a digital exclusive of several women from the WWE SmackDown roster picking their Royal Rumble entry numbers from the tumbler. Dawn was there alongside her tag team partner, Alba Fyre. However, General Manager Nick Aldis stopped her as she put her hand in the tumbler:

"Oh, Isla. This is awkward, I'm so sorry. You're not in the Royal Rumble match this year," said Nick Aldis.

Check out the video below:

Isla Dawn was shocked by this revelation, while Alba Fyre bellowed to Aldis that she thought they were friends. It will be interesting to see if an angle develops from this, which gives The Unholy Alliance a bigger spotlight.

WWE has announced 10 entrants in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match so far

After Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn left the scene, a few other women got their numbers. Shotzi, Zelina Vega, and Michin will all be in the match. This brings the total number of announced participants in the women's Rumble to 10.

Here is a list of every confirmed entrant in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match:

Bayley Nia Jax Becky Lynch Bianca Belair Maxxine Dupri Ivy Nile Alba Fyre Shotzi Zelina Vega Michin

While other RAW and SmackDown stars will likely be a part of the match, WWE has left plenty of room for surprises. Some exciting names who could return have been floating around, including Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill, and Naomi.

Who will win the 2024 Women's Rumble Match? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

