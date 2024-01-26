WWE Superstars across RAW and SmackDown have their sights set on Royal Rumble this Saturday. However, only 30 men and 30 women will get a chance to enter the namesake matches.

When it comes to the men's edition of the 30-Superstar clash, multiple top stars with tremendous momentum will be taking part in it. Because of that, the bout has all the makings to be one for the ages.

Between the top superstars aiming to finish their stories and the occasional surprise appearances, it's certain that several promising midcard and emerging stars won't make the cut. The field is only spacious enough for 30 performers to duke it out.

But which WWE Superstars are likely to sit out the 2024 Royal Rumble match? Below are five of them:

#5. 2021 WWE King of the Ring: Xavier Woods

Expand Tweet

When it comes to factions, very few can hold a candle to The New Day. The beloved trio has made remarkable strides in both tag and singles divisions.

Xavier Woods, despite how gifted he is, hasn't received all his flowers yet. Yes, he won the King of the Ring a couple of years ago. However, no accomplishment in the wrestling world is quite like that of holding singles gold. Both Kofi Kingston and Big E have won the top prize in WWE, and fans absolutely loved their reigns.

Unfortunately, it looks like the founder of UpUpDownDown may have to wait for his crowning moment a little longer. There's a strong possibility that he won't be a part of this year's men's Rumble.

Earlier this week, WWE announced Kofi Kingston for the Rumble, with no mention of his active New Day partner. This could be a hint that Woods wouldn't be wrestling this Saturday.

#4. and #3. Brutus and Julius Creed

Expand Tweet

The current WWE roster is the most stacked that it has been in a long time, and it's not just because of the main-event picture being packed from the first frame to the last.

Even the lower and middle card talents are putting on spectacular showings on a weekly basis, and this is where The Creed Brothers come in. Ever since their main-roster call-up late last year, the uber-talented brothers have taken the tag division by storm.

In just a few months, they've put on stellar performances against the likes of DIY, American Alpha, and the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

While Julius and Brutus' unreal feats of strength and agility would be a treat to witness in the Rumble, the pool seems too stacked for the newcomers to take up two spots. Perhaps next year, they could make a stronger case to be in the iconic match.

#2. JD McDonagh

Expand Tweet

Many former Cruiserweight Champions have struggled with getting consistent TV time in the last decade. JD McDonagh has been an anomaly in this case.

Not only is the 33-year-old star a regular part of Monday Night RAW, but he's also associated with the leading faction of the red brand, The Judgment Day. In fact, this past November, he got to compete in a WarGames match.

Considering he hasn't even been a main-roster mainstay for a full year, competing in such a legendary bout is no less than a solid achievement. Nonetheless, he may not be that lucky at the Royal Rumble.

Assuming that The Judgment Day would use up at least three, four with R-Truth, spots in the 30-man match, The Irish Ace might have to sit this one out.

#1. Solo Sikoa

Expand Tweet

From squashing John Cena on a major Premium Live Event to Roman Reigns appointing him as the next Tribal Chief, all signs are pointing to Solo Sikoa becoming the next big thing in WWE.

But he might not be in a hurry to break any Royal Rumble records because there's a high possibility he wouldn't be tussling with 29 other superstars this Saturday. His role at the event could be restricted to accompanying Roman Reigns and helping him retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In fact, he might even accompany his brother, Jimmy Uso, to the ring and help him steal an elimination or two. The Rumble match this year appears to be loaded with big names involved in big storylines. That would prevent Solo from having a dominant showing.

Therefore, it would make sense for WWE to use him in a non-wrestling capacity this time around. That would ensure he looks strong heading into WrestleMania 40.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.