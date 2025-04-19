Nick Aldis' weak booking comes under question; WWE veteran demands "give Nick his b*lls back" (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Nick Aldis' booking on SmackDown. The General Manager is currently at odds with Randy Orton over the star's WrestleMania matchup.
Orton was irate that Kevin Owens was sidelined and couldn't compete at WrestleMania. The Viper vented his frustration on the SmackDown General Manager, planting him with an RKO. Last week, Randy once again confronted Nick Aldis, ordering him to find an opponent; otherwise, there would be consequences.
This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo was not happy with the way WWE booked Aldis. He pointed out that the SmackDown GM never got any retribution from Randy for the RKO. He felt the creative team should have booked Aldis to show his authority and cut a promo on Orton this week, announcing a matchup for him at The Show of Shows.
"I was not happy with them a couple of weeks ago where they literally cut Nick Aldis' b*lls off. So if they've really got a good opponent for Randy Orton, Nick Aldis should have come out and basically said, 'You think I forgot what you did to me? Oh you want an opponent at WrestleMania, you're gonna have an opponent.' That was an opportunity to give Nick his b*lls back. Nick never responded to getting that RKO. He never had that comeback, nothing. If they've got a good surprise for WrestleMania, Nick should've gone out there, cut that promo and what's the old saying - be careful what you ask for, right? He should have given that promo to Randy Orton." [From 6:42 onwards]
With just a few hours remaining for WrestleMania, Orton still doesn't have a match at The Show of Shows. It will be interesting to see if he does compete at WrestleMania this year.
