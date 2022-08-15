Matt Cardona and Chelsea's wedding vow renewal was ruined by long-time rival

Matt Cardona and his fiancé Chelsea Green planned to renew their wedding vows at GCW Homecoming. Nick Gage crashed the party, took out the former WWE superstar, and reignited their rivalry.

In January 2022 Matt and Chelsea got married in Las Vegas. The couple decided to renew their wedding vows at GCW's Homecoming event. Cardona is a former GCW World champion. He defeated Nick Gage in the 2021 edition of GCW's Homecoming in a death match to win the title. The ruthless Nick Gage held a grudge for over a year and decided to let all his frustrations out at this year's event.

The former WWE superstar and his wife paid tribute to Macho Man Randy Savage and Elizabeth's wedding segment on WCW. The former WWE Superstar Maven went on to officiate the vows. Things couldn't have been more perfect. Maki Itoh also performed a song for the couple.

The fun and joyous party turned into a blood bath when former GCW World Champion Nick Gage showed up with a pizza cutter and took out his longtime rival, Matt Cardona. Gage left Cardona lying on the floor drowning in his own blood.

Matt Cardona wants to be inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame

The former WWE Intercontinental champion tweeted a picture as a tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Macho Man Randy Savage. Not only that, he also mentioned that he is ready to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Fans reacted to this tweet appreciating Cardona's growth both in and out of WWE.

Some fans even took it up a notch and referred to Cardona and Macho Man as legendary superstars.

A few fans also mocked Cardona for impersonating the WWE Hall of Famer.

Fans also mentioned how Nick Gage's interference was similar to Jake 'The Snake' Roberts' interference at Macho Man and Miss Elizabeth's wedding.

Do you think Matt Cardona deserves to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Let us know in the comments section below.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil