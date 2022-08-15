Create
Notifications

Matt Cardona and Chelsea's wedding vow renewal was ruined by long-time rival

Macho Man Matt Cardona and Miss Chelsea Green
Macho Man Matt Cardona and Miss Chelsea Green
Jayakrishna Dasappan
Jayakrishna Dasappan
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 15, 2022 01:04 PM IST

Matt Cardona and his fiancé Chelsea Green planned to renew their wedding vows at GCW Homecoming. Nick Gage crashed the party, took out the former WWE superstar, and reignited their rivalry.

In January 2022 Matt and Chelsea got married in Las Vegas. The couple decided to renew their wedding vows at GCW's Homecoming event. Cardona is a former GCW World champion. He defeated Nick Gage in the 2021 edition of GCW's Homecoming in a death match to win the title. The ruthless Nick Gage held a grudge for over a year and decided to let all his frustrations out at this year's event.

The former WWE superstar and his wife paid tribute to Macho Man Randy Savage and Elizabeth's wedding segment on WCW. The former WWE Superstar Maven went on to officiate the vows. Things couldn't have been more perfect. Maki Itoh also performed a song for the couple.

🎤🎤ICYMI: @maki_itoh is available to sing at your next wedding ceremony.Catch #GCWHomecoming via on-demand with unlimited replays on #FITE.▶️ bit.ly/3Al1ZXY@GCWrestling_ @TheMattCardona @ImChelseaGreen https://t.co/0RAlw5CBQ7

The fun and joyous party turned into a blood bath when former GCW World Champion Nick Gage showed up with a pizza cutter and took out his longtime rival, Matt Cardona. Gage left Cardona lying on the floor drowning in his own blood.

Matt Cardona wants to be inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame

The former WWE Intercontinental champion tweeted a picture as a tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Macho Man Randy Savage. Not only that, he also mentioned that he is ready to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Ok fine. We accept. We will go into #WWEHOF!#GCWHomecoming📷: @Ringsideguy https://t.co/g3U9ImLQz4

Fans reacted to this tweet appreciating Cardona's growth both in and out of WWE.

@TheMattCardona @Ringsideguy You deserve it. Changed the industry from the outside in.

Some fans even took it up a notch and referred to Cardona and Macho Man as legendary superstars.

@TheMattCardona @Ringsideguy I don't see a difference, they're both legendary.

A few fans also mocked Cardona for impersonating the WWE Hall of Famer.

@TheMattCardona @Ringsideguy When you order Randy Savage from Etsy
@TheMattCardona @Ringsideguy Macho wore it better.

Fans also mentioned how Nick Gage's interference was similar to Jake 'The Snake' Roberts' interference at Macho Man and Miss Elizabeth's wedding.

@TheMattCardona @Ringsideguy You needed a Jake The Snake my friend and Nick Gage Obliged https://t.co/XuElUCIU1i

Do you think Matt Cardona deserves to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Let us know in the comments section below.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...