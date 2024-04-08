Nick Khan asked Triple H if he would "be opposed" to blockbuster return; The Game did have a concern

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently revealed a private conversation he had with Nick Khan about the blockbuster return of CM Punk.

After leaving WWE in 2014, Punk entered the world of MMA. He returned to wrestling with AEW in 2021 but was released in September of last year after an alleged altercation with Jack Perry. However, The Second City Saint made a surprise return to World Wrestling Entertainment at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.

During the Countdown to Night Two of WrestleMania 40, Triple H revealed a conversation he had with Nick Khan about CM Punk. The Game said that Khan and Punk had a couple of conversations, and the former called Triple H to ask if he was okay with him talking to The Straight Edge Superstar.

The WWE Chief Content Officer also mentioned that he was concerned about the fit.

"Funny. If you would have asked me a few weeks prior to that, you know because there was rumors and all that stuff. And we'd had zero communication at that point. As we got closer to the event there was a couple of conversations that happened between Punk and Nick Khan. Nick had said to me, 'Hey would you be opposed to me having a conversation and just seeing where it goes' and I was like, 'Look I have no issues there, just, you know, my concern would just be what's the fit,'" he said.

CM Punk is currently out of in-ring action due to a triceps injury but he will be present at the announcer's table during Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship match against Drew McIntyre. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top.

Please credit WWE's YouTube and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Who do you think will win between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre? Seth Rollins Drew McIntyre 0 votes View Discussion