"We've made a massive pivot" – Nick khan sheds light on why making full-time stars is tougher nowadays

Nick Khan, President & Chief Revenue Officer of WWE, revealed that creating new full-time superstars is more difficult nowadays.

Over the years, WWE has seen the rise of many wrestling talents. At the same time, WWE has also garnered interest from boxing and MMA fighters, who've shifted to Vince's promotion to pursue a career.

Nick Khan recently spoke on The Town podcast, explaining the rise of social media platforms has made it harder for the WWE recruitment team to find full-time stars:

"It's definitely more difficult. Let's look at Logan Paul, who's wrestling a match for us this weekend along with The Miz. If you look at Logan Paul, if YouTube and the social media platforms didn't exist, let's say its 15 years ago, could he have been the next big WWE Superstar? Sure, but he figured out a way to make a ton of money without having to go do that. We've made a massive pivot. We came to him. It used to be, you'd get boxers on the downside of their career; Joe Lewis, Muhammad Ali, coming to wrestling. Now you're getting them on the upside; Floyd Mayweather, 15 years ago, Tyson Fury a few years ago. I think athletes see the benefit of our platform, but in terms of creating new, full-time stars, we've completely shifted our recruiting efforts." (H/T - Fightful)

Nick Khan comments on the equal treatment of all WWE stars

Nick Khan recently highlighted that all WWE wrestlers are treated equally in the promotion.

The key member of the WWE authority stated on The Town podcast that there's no discrimination as far as providing opportunities is concerned. He also noted that a superstar must work hard to be in a position to earn that opportunity:

"Everyone is treated humanely and deserves to be treated that way. I do think there are analogies with our company and other companies. Was Shaq treated better than any other player other than Kobe? Yeah. That's the way it is. It's the same way with us. It's a meritocracy. If you're at the top of the card, maybe you have a bigger dressing room than someone at the bottom of the card. Everyone has same opportunity to earn their way there." (H/T - Wrestling Observer Figure Four Online)

