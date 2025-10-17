Nick Khan reached out to WWE star immediately after release: "The things he said"

A legendary WWE Superstar recently revealed that the company's President, Nick Khan, reached out to him after his release from the Stamford-based promotion. The name in question is R-Truth.R-Truth was shockingly released from World Wrestling Entertainment in June 2025. After severe fan backlash, Triple H and other higher-ups in the company reversed their decision, and the legend returned to TV within a week. However, since coming back to WWE TV, Truth's character hasn't been the same, and he is not receiving a lot of on-screen time on the company's weekly programming.Several rumors suggested that WWE President Nick Khan personally reached out to R-Truth after his release. Now, the real-life Ron Killings has confirmed these rumors during his recent interview with the New York Post. Truth revealed that Khan called him after his release and talked to him for an hour. Although the legend didn't reveal details of the conversation, he mentioned that he appreciated Nick's gesture and the things the latter said to him.“Yes. Nick. Yes. Man, that meant a lot to me. That meant so much to me, man. We sat on the phone for like an hour. I really appreciated him calling me. The things he said to me on the phone,&quot; he said. [H/T Fightful]R-Truth named 3 WWE stars who could be the next John CenaDuring a recent interview with Bleacher Report, R-Truth namedropped Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes, and Je'Von Evans, who could take John Cena's place in the Stamford-based promotion after the 17-time World Champion's retirement.&quot;Man, there's a lot of guys. NXT is full of talent, man. Trick [Williams] is there, Carmelo [Hayes] is up here now, they got Je'Von [Evans], there's so much talent there, man,&quot; he said.R-Truth is one of the few people who got to wrestle John Cena during his retirement tour this year. Many want the Triple H-led creative team to book Truth better in the coming months. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the legend's future.