Nick Khan reveals how he reacted to Cody Rhodes leaving AEW and returning to WWE

Nick Khan opened up about Cody Rhodes leaving AEW in 2022 and returning to WWE. He recalled what went through his mind when the SmackDown star showed up at WrestleMania 38.

The American Nightmare’s departure from Tony Khan’s promotion came as a huge shock, since he played a significant role in the formation of AEW. He received a massive pop the night he returned to WWE, and went on to become the face of the company as its top babyface.

During a recent appearance on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, Nick Khan stated that Cody Rhodes' departure from WWE in 2016 was necessary because he had to go out and do his own thing, so he wouldn't just be known as Dusty Rhodes' son.

"He asked to be released from a guaranteed contract, and he goes on the independent circuit, and he helps to start up another company. Sometimes you've gotta leave home to be considered an adult. And I think because he had grown up at WWE or around wrestling, WCW, NWA, WWE, he had to leave and go do his own thing so he wouldn't just be Dusty's son," said Nick Khan. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Khan disclosed what he was thinking when Cody Rhodes appeared at WrestleMania 38.

"And when he came back, 2022 WrestleMania in Dallas, the crowd went f*cking crazy for him. And I thought at that moment, 'Man, he made all the right moves, and he took risks, and his risks paid off. And as you know, he's one of our top guys right now. He's a gem."

Another feud between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins was teased on WWE RAW

When The American Nightmare returned to WWE, his first feud was against The Visionary, and it was a long-term one. He defeated the latter three times in a row. The two stars teamed up to face The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, and now it seems like they could be rivals again.

Seth Rollins tried to attack Jey Uso after he won the Fatal Four-Way Match on RAW this week, but Cody Rhodes came out to save his friend. He and Rollins had an intense staredown, and the heel left the ring. It'll be interesting to see what transpires next between the two stars.

