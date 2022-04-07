WWE's "big plans" for Roman Reigns away from the company revealed

WWE President Nick Khan has disclosed that the company has "big plans" for Roman Reigns to cross over to Hollywood.

Reigns is at the top of his game in WWE and has become one of the best pro wrestlers in the world over the last two years. The Tribal Chief, like his cousin,The Rock, has also acted in a few movies, including one with the latter - Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

In a recent interaction with Matt Belloni of The Town podcast, Khan stated that WWE feels Reigns could be the next guy to move to Hollywood. He even disclosed that the promotion has multiple plans to cross him over to the big screen.

“We think he’s certainly up there. We have big plans to help him cross over, which we think will be great for him and certainly great to do with him,” said Khan.

Khan further explained that actors, like WWE Superstars, need to connect their inner and outer voices to be a great success.

“The inner voice has to match the outer voice. It’s the same thing with our characters. Rock, John Cena, Stone Cold, Roman Reigns. Who they are now is who they are in real life, just amplified. That tends to work best for us. When you miscast someone, it never works in the film business.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Roman Reigns is keen to transition to Hollywood after WWE

The Tribal Chief recently revealed that his next step after WWE is to have a career in Hollywood.

"In Hollywood, which God willing is the obvious next step if available and everything happens correctly. People in my position typically end up there. To be able to tell that story with him, it’d be cool,” said Reigns.

Apart from The Rock, two of the company's biggest stars in the last two decades, John Cena and Batista, have also found great success in Hollywood.

Reigns already has a few movies under his belt. Like his recent WWE success, The Tribal Chief might replicate the same on the big screen.

