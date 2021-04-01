"The obvious next step if available" - Roman Reigns reveals what he wants to do next after WWE

Roman Reigns has opened up about his future plans after his WWE career and what he intends to do next. Reigns said that the movie industry, Hollywood in particular, is the next obvious step for him.

Roman Reigns has had quite a journey in WWE. He was part of one of the greatest factions of his generation, The Shield. From being pushed to the moon by WWE and then finding his strengths with his latest character, Reigns has done it all. He also had to battle a life-threatening disease.

While speaking to ESPN, Roman Reigns said that for people in his "position", Hollywood is the next logical step. Reigns talked about The Rock and discussed a potential match with the WWE legend.

“The following year, I’m in his (The Rock) backyard. Imagine me with another couple of years with this dominance. In Hollywood, which God willing is the obvious next step if available and everything happens correctly. People in my position typically end up there. To be able to tell that story with him, it’d be cool. ” (H/T: ITR Wrestling)

Reigns said he wants to create "monumental moments" in the squared circle and would love to face The Rock. In general, he wants to create moments that fans want to see.

The Rock on facing Roman Reigns in WWE

Last year, The Rock finally spoke about strapping up his wrestling boots once again and facing Roman Reigns in the ring. He said that the match "makes sense" and he would be "honored" to face The Tribal Chief.

"Feels like the one that would make sense, right, would be Roman. In terms of box-office draw… I know how that conversation goes. 'Listen, here's what we're thinking. Roman beats you now at this WrestleMania. But, listen, before you guys say anything. Then on the next one… that's when… But you know what, the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE."

WrestleMania 39 will take place in 2023 at the SoFi Stadium in California. This event could very well be the stage where both members of the Anoa'i family will clash against each other.