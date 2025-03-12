Nick Khan shocks WWE employees by helping controversial wrestler

Nick Khan joined WWE in August 2020 after making his name in the entertainment industry. The life-long wrestling fan is now the current WWE President. Khan has been praised for many improvements to the company, and now he has shocked the wrestling world with one interesting decision.

New Jack earned his place in wrestling history as one of the most controversial grapplers ever with his notorious antics over the years. Born as Jerome Young, the ECW Original passed away on May 14, 2021, at the age of 58. He appeared in the ECW Anarchy Rulz, ECW Hardcore Revolution, and Wrestling Code video games on different platforms, but will finally make his World Wrestling Entertainment video game debut as a DLC in the new WWE 2K25 video game, which is expected to financially contribute to Jack's family.

The Original Gangsta evidently has a big fan in the WWE President. 2K Producer Bryan Williams recently spoke with PWInsider and revealed how Khan was the one who brought New Jack to the company's video game series.

"New Jack was a shock to all of us on the Visual Concepts and marketing side. New Jack was someone who I never expected would make it into our franchise. It's funny because it was actually Nick Khan who recommended or suggested that we add New Jack as DLC. When I heard that information from my marketing rep I was like, 'Really?' They were like, 'Oh yeah, he's a big fan.' I believe he's working on the paperwork to make this thing a reality. That was a huge surprise. Talk about a curve-ball, that thing came out of not left field, that came out of a different game altogether. We have some really cool things planned for New Jack," Bryan Williams said.

Khan and his sister have been wrestling fans for years, and are close with The Rock. Nick, a big fan of The Iron Sheik, even worked as an usher at WrestleMania IX in 1993.

WWE 2K25 receives major promotion

WWE 2K25 officially releases this Friday, after being available on early access since last week. The official Las Vegas account on X shared the following photo of massive advertising for the game today as it was projected onto The Hilton.

"Play #WWE2K25 on @ResortsWorldLV [check mark emoji]," they wrote with the photo below.

WWE 2K25 is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and Windows. This year's special editions are based on The Bloodline and The Undertaker.

