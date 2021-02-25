Nick Patrick on Viscera undergoing several WWE character changes (Exclusive)

Former referee Nick Patrick believes it was difficult for Superstars including Viscera to reject storylines from WWE’s creative team.

Viscera (real name Nelson Frazier Jr.) also performed as Mabel and Big Daddy V during his 22-year wrestling career. While the 487-pound Superstar was sometimes booked as an unstoppable giant, he was also written into many storylines as a comedy character.

Patrick, who refereed in WWE from 2001 to 2008, discussed the Elimination Chamber match from No Way Out 2008 on SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop. He recalled to Dr. Chris Featherstone how Viscera, who participated in the match as Big Daddy V, was asked to make multiple characters work.

“There were a couple of different costumes they had him go with that just didn’t seem right. Vince [WWE Chairman Vince McMahon] has always been great at doing things like that, coming up with something that’s completely off the wall, different than what you would think or what you want to do. If they ask you to do something, it’s hard to say, ‘I don’t know if I can do that or not.’ He’s made some crazy things work, you know, so.”

Watch the video above to hear more of Nick Patrick’s stories about working and traveling with Viscera in WWE.

Viscera’s WWE Elimination Chamber performance

Viscera performing as Big Daddy V at No Way Out 2008

In what turned out to be his only Elimination Chamber match, Viscera was the first person to be eliminated after he lost via pinfall to Batista. The match, which was won by The Undertaker, also included Fit Finlay, The Great Khali, and MVP.

Viscera died of a heart attack at the age of 43 in February 2014.

