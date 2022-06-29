"We caused a riot" – Hall of Famer opens up on his feud with Magnum T.A. for the United States Championship (Exclusive)

NWA Hall of Famer Nikita Koloff recently spoke about the violent riots that broke out in the audience during his feud with Magnum T.A. for the NWA United States Championship.

Koloff, in early 1986, started a stellar feud with Magnum for the NWA United States Championship. This would go down in history as one of the most bitterly-contested rivalries in the history of the promotion.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the wrestling legend stated that the Best of Seven series got fans invested in the feud and they got behind the protagonist Magnum T.A.

"I guess we caused a riot. But the level of hatred for the Russian Nightmare accelerated that night at the Charlotte Coliseum when I took number seven of the Best of Seven. The way we unfolded that, you know from me going up one-nothing, two-nothing, three-nothing and then Magnum fighting back three-one, three-two, three-three, and me taking the seventh and final match."

The Russian Nightmare went on to add that, during those days, the crowds would get riled up easily since it was the Cold War era.

"It was easy to get people to chant 'USA' back in those days of the Cold War era. Of course, Uncle Ivan was a master of getting the crowd stirred up either through an interview or there in the auditorium. I'm thankful that I got to experience both sides and it was very memorable the night I won the US title." (From 13:04 - 14:08)

The United States Championship is a prestigious mid-card title in WWE

One of the oldest active titles in the business, the United States Championship finds its origins in the Jim Crocket Promotions under the National Wrestling Alliance. Over the years, the title has changed promotions, moving to WCW and finally to WWE.

Eddie Guerrero was the first man to hold the rebranded WWE version of the United States Championship back in 2003. The title was then held by several notable names in the company, including JBL, John Cena, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and many more.

Theory is the current US Champ and will be defending his title against Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank. While a feud with John Cena may be in the offing for the rookie, it will be interesting to see how his reign with the US title pans out.

