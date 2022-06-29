"You may not believe this" - Nikita Koloff shares an important update on Lex Luger's health (Exclusive)

Nikita Koloff opened up about Lex Luger's health on this week's episode of UnSKripted and revealed that his former WCW rival is "doing great."

Luger unfortunately suffered from a spinal infarction that led to his wrestling retirement and forced him to be in a wheelchair for multiple years. Koloff, who has been in regular touch with Luger, said the former Royal Rumble winner was in excellent health.

Nikita Koloff recalled what Lex Luger surprisingly told others during a ManCamp session in April:

"Luger is doing great. Even though he had the spinal cord injury, he will be the first to tell you," revealed Nikita Koloff. "In fact, he said this at our last camp in April to all the guys that were attending. He said, 'You may not believe this, but hopefully you will; I'm in better health now than when I was back, you know, jacked-up as the total package back in the days.'" [22:55 - 23:19]

Nikita Koloff comments on his recent meeting with Lex Luger

The two men worked together at World Championship Wrestling, and they still contact each other frequently to this day. Nikita Koloff had a positive update on Lex Luger's status based on his meeting with the former WCW World Champion.

According to Koloff, Luger is no longer dependent on medication and gets medical check-ups every six months:

"I mean, no medicines; he gets a check-up every six months," Koloff added. "He goes out; he walks; he exercises. When he lived with me in 2015, we went to the gym four or five days a week. So, Lex is doing great. I just saw him a couple of weeks ago, and he is doing wonderful." [23:19 - 23:36]

During the most recent episode of UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Nikita Koloff also spoke about Brock Lesnar, Ric Flair's upcoming retirement match, the Rhodes family, and lots more. Don't miss out on the entire show above.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far