"Reputation for being reckless"- Wrestling legend on Sid Vicious as an in-ring performer

Nikita Koloff believes Sid Vicious had a "reckless" style as an in-ring competitor.

Koloff is best known for his work in Jim Crockett Promotions and World Championship Wrestling (WCW) between 1984 and 1992. Towards the end of Koloff’s time in the wrestling business, Sid Vicious began making a name for himself in WCW.

Speaking to James Romero of Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Koloff was asked to give his opinion on Sid Vicious. The former NWA National Heavyweight Champion made it clear that Sid was not the easiest person to wrestle:

“There are certain guys in wrestling that had a known reputation for being… I’ll use the word reckless… reckless,” Koloff said. “Sid was a very, he was a big guy, a very physical guy, and you just had to, in my experience, be on guard and just make sure I was protecting myself when I stepped in the ring with Sid.”

I miss "The Master and Ruler of the World", Sycho Sid.#WWE pic.twitter.com/mTI8OcCB5G — Pedro Ferreira (@PedroJCF) February 1, 2019

Sid Vicious (real name Sid Eudy) was known as Sid Justice during his initial run in WWE between 1991 and 1992. He also used the name Sycho Sid in WWE between 1995 and 1997.

Sid Vicious’ reputation and WWE Hall of Fame credentials

Sid Vicious has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Despite having a reputation for being reckless, Sid Vicious was among the most successful wrestlers of the 1990s. The two-time WrestleMania main-eventer held the WWE Championship and WCW World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions each.

WWE executive Bruce Prichard said on his Something to Wrestle With podcast in 2019 that Sid is likely to become a Hall of Famer one day:

“I think that Sid’s destined to be a Hall of Famer,” he said. “He’s one of those unique talents that, no matter what, people will always remember. He had a tremendous look. He cut a great promo and people remember him.” [H/T Wrestle Zone]

Daily reminder @WWE , that Sid Vicious belongs in the 2021 WWE HOF. pic.twitter.com/FjKQgSygYY — LukaGarzaAmericasNationalTreasure (@kinnick519) March 5, 2021

Sid Vicious last competed in WWE in 2012 when he defeated Heath Slater in an impromptu match on RAW.

Kindly help the Sportskeeda Wrestling section improve. Take a 30-second survey now!