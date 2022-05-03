Nikki A.S.H. confronted backstage by fellow Scottish Superstar

WWE Superstar Nikki A.S.H. was confronted backstage by a fellow Scottish Superstar following her loss on Monday Night RAW.

Nikki has been working under the Almost a Super Hero gimmick since 2021, winning the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match and capturing the RAW Women's Championship. Since losing the title, Nikki has been somewhat lost in the shuffle with the gimmick, first teaming and feuding with Rhea Ripley, then spending most of her TV time chasing the 24/7 Championship.

A.S.H. defended her 24/7 Title against Dana Brooke on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW but lost the championship. Later, Nikki was seen sitting backstage, pouting on her own. This was when fellow Scottish Superstar Doudrop confronted the former champ.

"Are you done? Are you ready to stop playing around and start taking things more seriously?" Doudrop asked.

Doudrop's words could imply that she has plans for her and Nikki, most likely a run as a tag team, though nothing is confirmed.

Who was Nikki A.S.H. before she became "Almost a Superhero?"

Nikki indeed used to take things a lot more seriously before her run as an Almost Super Hero.

Introduced to WWE on NXT during its black-and-gold era, the superstar was known as Nikki Cross and was the sole female member of the SAnitY faction. The character was more unhinged, often screaming and thrashing around the ring.

When SAnitY received their main roster call-up, Nikki Cross was separated from the group but kept her slightly unhinged gimmick until her 2021 repackaging.

What do you think of the Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop segment? Do you think they'd be a successful tag team? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

