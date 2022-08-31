Nikki A.S.H and Doudrop make a surprise appearance on WWE NXT

WWE main roster stars Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of NXT 2.0.

On this week's show, NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance were in action. After quickly earning a victory in their contest, the pair talked about their lack of challengers for this weekend's NXT: Worlds Collide. They stated that NXT UK didn't even have a set of Women's Tag Champs for them to collide with.

That's when Doudrop's music hit, followed by Nikki A.S.H's, much to the delight of the fans. The two then came to the ring and stared down the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. They aggressively explained their plans to take the title and challenged Carter and Chance to a match at Sunday's Worlds Collide.

Chance and Carter agreed to the match and it was made official later in the night. The two teams will indeed square off this Sunday on Peacock and the WWE Network.

What did you think of the surprise appearance? Do you think Nikki and the Scottish star can win at NXT: World's Collide? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Neda Ali