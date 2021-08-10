Nikki A.S.H. on who she'd like to work with at WWE

WWE RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. is locked in a feud with Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley heading into SummerSlam. But there are plenty of other women on the WWE roster that Nikki A.S.H. would like to work with.

Nikki A.S.H. recently sat down with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report to discuss all things WWE. When asked who she'd like to work with during his reign as RAW Women's Champion, Nikki A.S.H. had a few suggestions, mentioning both Mia Yim and Tamina.

"We have so many female Superstars that as almost a superhero, as the Raw Women's champion, I'll be a fighting champion," Nikki A.S.H. said. "I'll defend my championship against anyone and everyone. Personally, I'd love to mix it up with Mia Yim. I'd love to mix it up with Tamina. One of my favorite matches of my career was at a live event that me and Tamina had in San Diego a few years ago, so I'd love to mix it up with Tamina."

Nikki A.S.H. would love to face Liv Morgan

Nikki A.S.H. also brought up Eva Marie, Duodrop, Naomi, and Liv Morgan as other potential women she'd love to work with at WWE

"I'd love to mix it up with Naomi, Liv Morgan—so many women I'd love to do something with," Nikki A.S.H. continued. "Also on Raw, we have Eva Marie and Doudrop, and I know Doudrop from Scotland. That would be an amazing moment, getting to fight against her. We went to the same wrestling school in Scotland, and we've both had amazing journeys but very different journeys. I'd love to do that match."

Hopefully, Nikki A.S.H. will get the chance to work with everyone she wants to over the next few months.

Who would you like to see challenge Nikki A.S.H. for the RAW Women's Championship? Do you think she'll retain her title at SummerSlam? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

