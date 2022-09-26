Nikki A.S.H. reacts to losing Championship at a house show

Nikki A.S.H. reacts to losing the 24/7 Championship at a WWE house show.

The Scottish Superstar won the title, which can be challenged for anytime-anywhere, on a non-TV show on September 10, defeating Dana Brooke and Tamina in a triple-threat match.

Brooke challenged Nikki for the latter's title at a house show in Vancouver, Canada on September 24. Shananigans ensued in what can now be expected in the belt's title scene. The champ was first pinned by the referee of the match, Daphanie LaShaunn, who was pinned by Nikki almost immediately after. After WWE's resident superhero won the match, Dana would attack the victor, perform a splash on her, and walk out of the building as the new 24/7 Champion.

Dana Brooke has now spent a combined 292 days as the champion across her 7 title reigns.

Replying to a clip of Dana winning the championship, the Superstar formerly known as Nikki Cross reacted with a GIF, claiming that "this isn't over." Suggesting that she will remain in the title scene for the green belt for some time to come:

Nikki A.S.H., along with her tag partner Doudrop, recently picked up a huge victory as a team.They defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction on the September 6 episode of NXT 2.0.

Dana Brook has since responded to Nikki A.S.H. on Twitter

Nikki stirred the pot by suggesting that the feud between the two for the belt is far from over. Dana responded by accusing her opponent of cheating during their match:

"@WWENikkiASH - LET SET IT STRAIGHT… You left out the most important parts of the match.. YOU CHEATED, I WON IT BACK! The end...."

Dana Brooke WWE @DanaBrookeWWE @WWENikkiASH - LET SET IT STRAIGHT… You left out the most important parts of the match.. YOU CHEATED, I WON IT BACK! 🙄 The end…. @WWENikkiASH - LET SET IT STRAIGHT… You left out the most important parts of the match.. YOU CHEATED, I WON IT BACK! 🙄 The end…. https://t.co/NPybsKdi9N

A clear hallmark of Vince McMahon's booking, some fans want the 24/7 Championship to be scrapped. The title has not made it to TV since Triple H took over as the Head of Creative in late-July. The belt has changed hands at its regular rapid pace with several sub -1 day title reigns. They have been on house shows for the past 2 months.

