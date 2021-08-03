Nikki A.S.H. sends a message after her big win on WWE RAW

WWE RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. finally got her revenge against Charlotte Flair on the Red brand this week. The two superstars faced each other in a brutal No Holds Barred match in the show's main event and Nikki got her first victory since winning the title.

The Queen dominated most of the match but had to pay for her arrogance. She came close to pinning the champion twice. However, a confident Flair didn't commit to her cover during the pinfall attempts, and it backfired later on WWE RAW.

At one point, Charlotte Flair tried to introduce a steel chair into the match, but Nikki ended up using it as a weapon. She also put the champion through the commentators' desk on WWE RAW to assert her superiority.

Nikki eventually managed to get back inside the ring while Flair set up a table in the corner of the ring. She attempted to hit a Spear, but Nikki A.S.H. moved out of the way, and The Queen headed first into the wooden table. The crash took a severe toll on Flair, who immediately fell victim to a pinfall.

Despite struggling for most of the match, Nikki A.S.H. managed to pick up a big win over the 11-time women's champion. After the show, the RAW Women's Champion took to Twitter and encouraged everyone to always stand up for themselves.

"I could do this all night. Stand up for yourself. Always," said RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H.

Last week, Nikki A.S.H. lost her first match as the women's champion on WWE RAW when she faced Charlotte Flair. Thus, she desperately needed to settle the score this week as we move closer to their subsequent scheduled encounter.

What's in store for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2021?

Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. However, her title reign ended within a day when Nikki A.S.H. successfully cashed in her MITB contract.

Soon after that, Ripley and Flair demanded a shot at the RAW Women's Championship. While the latter laid out attacks on the champion for 'stealing her title,' The Nightmare stuck to fair warnings and honorable confrontations.

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville then confirmed that all Nikki A.S.H. would put her RAW Women's Championship on the line in a triple-threat match against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2021.

The reigning champion now has a considerable challenge awaiting her at the upcoming pay-per-view as both the former champions look keen to reclaim the gold.

Do you think Nikki A.S.H. can successfully defend her title against Charlotte and Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam 2021? Let us know in the comments section below.

