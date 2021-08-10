Nikki A.S.H. on her superhero character and the inspiration it draws from

Nikki A.S.H. talked in-depth about her superhero character and where she drew inspiration from to create it in the first place.

Nikki A.S.H. recently sat down with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report to discuss all things WWE. When asked about how she came up with the character, Nikki A.S.H. revealed that her character has the same moral compass as a superhero.

"For me, Nikki A.S.H. has the same moral compass as a superhero," Nikki A.S.H. said. "When you think of Captain America, when you think of Steve Rogers, he was already standing up to bullies before he got the super serum. Iron Man, when you take away his suit, is still this absolute genius. Black Widow doesn't have any powers, but she's one of the best trained fighters on the planet. For me, with Nikki A.S.H., the way I view it is that I have the same moral compass, the same drive, the same persistence as a superhero, but I don't have super serum or a magical ring or something like the Iron Man suit.

“Now I know, that only love can truly save the world. So I stay, I fight, and I give, for the world I know can be.”

—Wonder Woman 🦸‍♀️⚡️🦋



Raw is back in Orlando tonight but this time, with the the @WWE universe!!! #WWERAW @USA_Network @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/Rs4PKwz8M0 — Nikki A.S.H , ALMOST SUPER HERO (@NikkiCrossWWE) August 9, 2021

Nikki A.S.H. on the inspiration for her superhero character

Nikki A.S.H. also said that the popular superhero movie genre was a big inspiration for her superhero character that you currently see on Monday Night RAW.

"I get really, really inspired by superhero movies," Nikki A.S.H. said. "Spider-Man was another big influence for me. Supergirl on CW, I absolutely love and adore that show, and there's actually so much that represents what Nikki A.S.H. believes in. I've been lucky enough to be able to pick the brain of The Hurricane. Shane Helms has been absolutely amazing. He's been so supportive and so helpful and giving me some great advice.

She added that Hurricane Helms was one of the first people she saw backstage after she won the RAW Women's Title and that his support and advice have been invaluable.

Are you enjoying the Nikki A.S.H. character so far? Is there anything you would do to improve the character in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

