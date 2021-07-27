WWE RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. used Marvel films to pitch her new character

While speaking with Ryan Satin on Fox's Out of Character show, WWE RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. - who won the championship this past Monday by cashing in her Money In The Bank contract on Charlotte Flair - revealed what helped her win over management in regards to her new character: Marvel movies. More specifically superhero movies with female leads.

"What were the numbers at the box office for Wonder Woman?" Nikki A.S.H . explained to Satin, "It was successful, but how much money did it make? How much money did Captain Marvel make? Looking at the success, especially with female-led superhero movies and television shows... is what I wanted to focus on."

"It was a fairytale." - @NikkiCrossWWE to @ryansatin on winning #MITB & the RAW Women's Championship in front of fans 🎙️🎧



The latest episode of #OutOfCharacter is out now: https://t.co/IAHY95crrb pic.twitter.com/nY1EPKOUfJ — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 26, 2021

Nikki A.S.H. was inspired by Wonder Woman, Captain Marvel

While the financial aspect was certainly a vital component in appealing to Vince McMahon and others in management, it wasn't the only thing Nikki A.S.H. had in mind. It was also about what the character stood for, as well.

"When we started to explore (the character), it was going to be a super positive role model for children and the younger audience. You see how much [superheroes] can touch people's lives and at WWE, we also want to touch people's lives and connect with families and people with all ages."

In regards to when she actually pitched the idea, Nikki A.S.H. recalled it to be the day after this year's Royal Rumble.

"We had the Black Widow movie coming out," she said, "[WandaVision, featuring Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch character,] was so successful on Disney+ and it felt like the perfect time to think about [the character] and do it. I would pinpoint Royal Rumble and that was the natural start,"

It was a moment watching one of these films in the theater with a family member that really drove home for Nikki A.S.H. just how effective this character could be.

"I went to see Wonder Woman with my mom in Scotland and I was crying. I looked over at my mom and she had tears in her eyes. I have younger nephews and they are obsessed with superheroes. You see how much it can touch people's lives and at WWE, we also want to touch people's lives and connect with families... Superheroes and WWE, we want to unite people. For me, that's what I want to explore and make it relatable."

Ushering in a new brand of hero TONIGHT on #WWERaw as your new RAW women’s champion!



Tune in and see me take on all the evil do-ers of the @WWE Universe!



Remember and always try to be super ! 🦋⚡️🦸‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Kug01QXELO — Nikki A.S.H , ALMOST SUPER HERO (@NikkiCrossWWE) July 26, 2021

Nikki A.S.H. will address the WWE Universe for the first time since winning the RAW Women's Championship tonight on Monday Night RAW.

(H/T to Fightful)

Check out all the latest WWE superstar interviews every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling Youtube.

Edited by Greg Bush