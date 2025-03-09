Nikki Bella, Adam Pearce, Bayley and others react to former WWE stars' emotional update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Nikki Bella, Adam Pearce, and Bayley, recently took to social media to react to Tenille Dashwood (fka Emma) and Riddick Moss' emotional update. The duo recently posted about their wedding anniversary.

Ad

Riddick Moss and Emma have wrestled for World Wrestling Entertainment in the past but have not set foot inside a WWE ring since being released in September 2023. The stars recently revealed on social media that they were blessed with their first child on March 4, 2025.

The couple has now taken to Instagram once again, this time to post about their first wedding anniversary. The real-life Mike Rallis and Tenille Dashwood got married on March 8, 2024. Both stars sent emotional messages to each other via their respective Instagram handles.

Ad

Trending

Dashwood highlighted how lucky she was to have someone like Rallis in her life. The 36-year-old was grateful for the life she and her husband had created together and for their newborn.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

"Happy Anniversary, my love ❤️ @themikerallis. Life with you feels like it couldn’t possibly get any better, and then it somehow keeps getting better. Here are just some of my favorites. From our first photo together, to falling in love and traveling around the world together, to getting engaged, married, and then creating a human… What a life! I don’t think I’ll ever get over what we’ve created and how lucky I feel. As I sit here staring at our perfect little boy, I can’t help but feel so incredibly grateful and happy. You’re already the best dad to our little Leo and certainly the best life partner I could ask for ❤️ Now I’ll go cry some more and blame postpartum hormones 🤣," Dashwood wrote.

Ad

Check out her post below.

Ad

Meanwhile, Riddick Moss wrote that he felt it was an incredible first year of marriage and thanked his wife for everything she brought into his life.

Check out his Instagram post by clicking here.

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on their Instagram posts, including Adam Pearce, Bayley, Natalya, Dakota Kai, Maxxine Dupri, Shayna Baszler, Jordynne Grace, Lola Vice, and more.

Nikki Bella, Cassie Lee, Jessica McKay, Elias, Danielle Moinet, Alicia Fox, and Samantha Irvin left wholesome comments on Riddick Moss and Emma's posts.

Ad

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below.

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credits: Riddick Moss and Emma's Instagram handles]

Former WWE star Tenille Dashwood sent a message after giving birth to her first child

After giving birth to her first child, former WWE star Tenille Dashwood sent a message via People magazine. Dashwood said she felt ready for every challenge she would face with her newborn.

Ad

"Couldn’t be more excited. I’m ready for it all. The middle of the night poopy diapers, cleaning spit up, playing with him and watching him grow. Just want to soak up every minute of it."

Many people want to see Riddick Moss and Emma back in WWE at some point. It remains to be seen if the duo has any plans to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback