Nikki Bella announces the birth of a baby boy

Nikki Bella has announced that she and her fiancée Artem Chigvintsev have welcomed the birth of a baby boy. Nikki Bella took to Instagram to announce that she had given birth to the child on July 31, 2020.

"7/31/2020 💙 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy." - Instagram: @thenikkibella

This is Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's first child together. The announcement comes after Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella announced the birth of her second child, also a baby boy, on Instagram today.

The Bella Twins' twin pregnancy

The Bella Twins announced on January 29, 2020 during an interview with People magazine that they were both expecting children and were both due to give birth roughly two weeks apart.

Brie Bella took to social media earlier today to announce the birth of her second child with her husband, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan. Also a baby boy, Brie Bella's child was born on August 1, 2020, one day after Nikki Bella gave birth to her son.

"It’s a BOY!!! 💙 8-1-2020. We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!" - Instagram: @thebriebella

Nikki Bella in WWE

Nikki Bella is a former two-time WWE Divas Champion during her career with WWE. Her second reign as WWE Divas Champion would also be a record breaking one. Nikki Bella's second reign as WWE Divas Champion would set the record as the longest WWE Divas Championship reign in WWE history at 301 days. Nikki Bella's last WWE match was at the historic, first ever all female WWE pay per view, WWE Evolution in 2018.

During the event, Nikki Bella would challenge Ronda Rousey for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. However, despite multiple interferences from her twin sister Brie Bella, Ronda Rousey would defeat Nikki Bella to retain the RAW Women's Championship.

Since then, Nikki Bella has announced her retirement from in-ring competition in WWE during season 4 of Total Bellas.

The Bella Twins were announced as inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 during the February 21, 2020 edition of SmackDown. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was postponed with a future rescheduled date yet to be announced.

Everyone at SportsKeeda would like to send their congratulations to both Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev on the happy and healthy birth of their baby boy.