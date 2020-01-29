The Bella Twins are pregnant! Nikki and Brie reveal stunning news and their reaction

The Bella Twins are expecting!

Fans of The Bella Twins were well and truly knocked for six on Wednesday after it was revealed that the pair are both pregnant!

The truly astonishing news was confirmed via People Magazine – as the even more incredible development is that Nikki and Brie are both due at more or less the same time, with their due dates just two weeks apart.

Brie, 36, already has a daughter with her husband, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan, with Birdie, now two, born in 2017.

The former Divas Champion said in the interview that she was “shocked” to learn that she and the leader of the Yes Movement were expecting once again, having seemingly given up on the idea after trying to conceive for several months.

She explained:

“My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, ‘You guys are good with one,’ so we stopped trying. When we were in France meeting Artem’s family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, ‘Oh, s—!’“

There was a contrasting feeling behind the news for her sister, Nikki. While no less delighted with the news, she admitted that she and her fiancé, professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, weren’t actively trying for a baby.

She added:

“I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn’t even late yet… and so I’m like, ‘Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she’s pregnant?’ I didn’t tell Artem at this point… I just want to do this by myself. When I came back in, and it said pregnant, I had to sit down for a second.”

Two-time former Divas Champion Nikki, formerly engaged to WWE and Hollywood star, John Cena, added that the news was a dream come true, saying: “It’s something I’ve dreamed of my whole life.

“So, when I thought it was going to be taken, for me, it was really difficult. I was just like, gosh, I can’t imagine life without being a mom and experiencing the miracle of life and raising a child. I’m just so family-oriented that I couldn’t imagine not having that family life.”

Shocked

The truly special quirk of the dramatic news of course is that revelation that, should all go well for the duo, they’ll be giving birth at more or less the same time, with Brie quipping:

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time? People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

Huge congratulations to Brie, Nikki and their respective partners on their incredible news!