Nikki Bella breaks silence following major botch on WWE RAW

Nikki Bella had a one-on-one match on WWE RAW, but there was a slight error in the match's finish. Today, Bella broke her silence and addressed the botch from the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW.

Ad

After nearly seven years, Nikki Bella had her first singles match in the promotion against Chelsea Green on Monday Night RAW. The former Divas Champion accidentally lifted Green for Rack Attack, a move that she stopped using following her neck injury in 2015.

While the WWE Hall of Famer used Rack Attack 2.0 to finish off Chelsea Green, the botch was noticeable. Speaking on RAW Recap, the former two-time Divas Champion stated her muscle memory kicked in and she tried to lift the former United States Champion for the move, which broke her neck.

Ad

Trending

"What's crazy is everyone kept telling me backstage it's going to be like riding an old bike. Well, yeah, it was like riding such an old bike that I went and put Chelsea [Green] up in a Rack Attack that broke my neck. And what was weird is I haven't hit that since 2016," Bella said. (From 24:15 to 24:30)

Ad

She also revealed how she never tried to perform the move following her return to in-ring competition, and this was her first attempt in years.

"Yes, and even when I came back from my broken neck, I never did that. I never once did that," Bella said. (From 24:40 to 24:47)

Ad

WWE veteran on Nikki Bella's in-ring return

Nikki Bella was away from the Stamford-based promotion for a while and recently made her return when she competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match. However, the Hall of Famer knew it wasn't a one-off and appeared heading into Evolution 2025.

On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, she had a one-on-one match with Chelsea Green. After she won the match, Bella teamed up with Stephanie Vaquer and took out The Secret Hervice to close the segment. Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said the finish to the match was bad, as the former Divas Champion was unable to lift her opponent.

Ad

"If you look at this closely Nikki could not get Chelsea up and Chelsea went into plan B to get in it again. But the second time and I'm like what? What? Yeah, this was bad," Russo said.

Ad

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the former Divas Champion on the red brand.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More