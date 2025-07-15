“Yeah, this was bad” - Huge Nikki Bella botch on WWE RAW spotted by veteran (Exclusive)

WWE superstar Nikki Bella made her return to the promotion at this year's Royal Rumble, coming out as the final entrant in the match. However, she wasn't seen in the company since then until she returned last month, ahead of the second-ever edition of WWE Evolution.

Following her participation in the Women's Battle Royale at the event, Nikki Bella wrestled her first match on RAW in nearly seven years during this week's episode. WWE veteran Vince Russo, however, spotted a huge botch during the former Divas Champion's match.

Nikki Bella took on Chelsea Green on RAW and got the win following an awkward-looking Rack Attack on the former US champion. Speaking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo reacted to the finish and stated that 'it was bad.'

"If you look at this closely Nikki could not get Chelsea up and Chelsea went into plan B to get in it again. But the second time and I'm like what? What? Yeah, this was bad," Russo said. [28:17 onwards]

Following her match with Chelsea Green, Nikki Bella was attacked by Chelsea's 'Secret Hervice' but she was ultimately saved by Stephanie Vaquer. La Primera has her own issues with Chelsea, and along with Nikki, they managed to see them off. It'll be interesting to see if this story develops further sometime down the line.

