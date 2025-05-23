Nikki Bella busts ongoing WWE rumor

Nikki Bella clarified the rumors about WWE bringing back Evolution 2. She also made a big announcement.
Several weeks ago, The Bella Twins teased that the all-women premium live event was returning, and they also spoke about a potential Total Divas reunion. WWE has yet to confirm the event, but it's been reported that the show is being planned for July 13, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia.
During a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella clarified that she did not confirm that the PLE was returning, and emphasized that she was actually talking about a new movie she's in, which will be in July.
"I did not confirm the Evolution pay-per-view. The thing I was saying that I'm gonna be a part of in July, I just needed to kill this because I see it everywhere, I'm in a movie and I can't announce it yet. But it's a movie that I'm in in July. I didn't wanna say the movie part but now I feel like I have to say it because everyone thinks I'm conforming Evolution... It's a movie I'm in. Which I'm excited for everyone to see because the character is a great character and it was a lot of fun playing and I can't wait to talk about it," said Nikki.
Nikki Bella doubts she will ever get married again after her recent divorce
The WWE Hall of Famer and her ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev got divorced last year. They have a child together, and Nikki Bella was ordered to pay Chigvintsev $3,500 per month in child support.
She said in the same podcast that she doubts she will tie the knot again:
"I used to think when someone wanted me to sign a prenup, I took it as, 'Do they not love me as much?' And now that I’ve experienced it and now learned and educated myself on it, now I get it. I will never, if I ever marry, which I doubt I will, but if I do, I’m not gonna be the never say nevers, or never, I’ll be the never say never, that yeah. Prenup no matter what." (H/T SiriusXM)
If Evolution 2 does happen, many fans would love to see The Bella Twins invovled. Nikki Bella headlined the 2018 show.