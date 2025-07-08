Nikki Bella called out by former WWE champion following her huge Evolution announcement

WWE Superstar Nikki Bella is back on active programming. The Hall of Famer was the 30th entrant in this year’s Women's Royal Rumble and also cut promos for a feud against Liv Morgan. The Miracle Kid’s unexpected shoulder injury led to the storyline being scrapped. Following this, she announced on this week’s episode of RAW that she’ll be competing in the 2025 Evolution Battle Royal. Interestingly, this revelation has invited words of mockery from Chelsea Green.
Nikki Bella was seen in a video package on this week’s red-branded show, where she talked about participating in the Battle Royal at Evolution 2. The former two-time Divas Champion agreed that it won’t be easy to win the match, but she wants to prove herself in the ring among the best of the best in the current women’s division.
The Bella Twin also emphasized that she wants to show her son how good of a wrestler she is by winning the match and going to Clash in Paris for a world title match. Responding to the clip of this segment posted by WWE on X, Chelsea Green mocked the Hall of Famer and wrote:
“LOLLLL I BET SHE IS. 💋,” Green wrote.
This was a direct attack on the Hall of Famer by the inaugural Women’s United States Champion. The other participants of the Battle Royal haven’t been announced. However, if Chelsea Green is one of them, she has invited a target on her back from Nikki Bella.
The Hot Mess got in trouble at this year’s Royal Rumble because of her antics, which made several wrestlers gang up on her. However, it doesn’t seem that the former Women’s US Champ intends to stop running her mouth. It will be interesting to see if her Secret Hervice will participate in the Battle Royal and protect her from the enemies she has made in the women’s division.
Nikki Bella on her match against Ronda Rousey at Evolution 1
Nikki Bella was recently asked about her Evolution 2018 main event match against Ronda Rousey at the 2025 SummerSlam Kickoff Show. Speaking about her title match for the RAW Women’s Championship, the Hall of Famer noted that it was one of the biggest moments of her pro wrestling career. She also noted that the match truly deserved its spot as the headliner of an all-women’s premium live event.
"Oh my gosh, I mean, it was a career highlight... Nothing gets bigger than that for me, I mean, maybe some things now in the future; we'll see… That was the top of the top, and it truly marked what that pay-per-view means, Evolution, from all of the women in the past, the blood, sweat, tears, the triumphs, everything, literally paid off for that day of Evolution where you truly saw women finally revolutionize and be equals," Nikki Bella said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]
After seven years, Evolution is back for its second edition, and Nikki Bella has confirmed her participation. It will be interesting to see if her words come true and she wins the Battle Royal to win a world title shot at Clash in Paris.
