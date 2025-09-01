Nikki Bella Calls Brie Bella a “B*tch” Due to One Reason After Clash in Paris

Nikki Bella competed at WWE Clash in Paris this weekend. After the event, she called Brie Bella a &quot;b**ch&quot;.Nikki Bella returned to WWE a few weeks ago and even competed at Evolution 2025. Since then, she has been a regular feature on WWE TV. However, her sister, Brie Bella, has not returned to the company. In the past few weeks, Nikki has been feuding with Becky Lynch over the Women's Intercontinental Championship. These two faced off in a singles match at Clash in Paris. Lynch was able to pull off the win and retained her title.Following the premium live event, Nikki posted a clip of Brie climbing out from under the bed. Nikki then jumped on the bed and told her she was too late. This was a reference to their WWE move called 'twin magic' where one of the sisters would hide under the ring and sneak out to replace the other during the match. Nikki even captioned the post and jokingly called her sister a &quot;b**ch&quot; for not helping her.&quot;lol what a b**ch ;) right Bella Army?! I mean where’s Brie Mode when you need her!!! 😜💋👯‍♀️&quot;Check out her tweet here.Screengrab of Nikki Bella's tweet (Credit: Nikki and Brie's X account)Nikki Bella Was Involved in a Major Botch During Her Match at Clash in ParisGiven the tense build-up to Clash in Paris, fans expected an intense outing between Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch. However, the match between these two greats was a bit underwhelming and even failed to get a massive reaction from the fans. However, one spot from the match has gone viral online.During the bout, Nikki went for a springboard kick from the corner turnbuckle. However, Lynch was nowhere near, and Nikki crashed to the mat in what looked like a glitch from a WWE video game. Despite this, both women quickly recovered and continued the match.It will be interesting to see if Nikki will continue to appear on RAW in the future.