Nikki Bella, Carlito, Mercedes Mone, and others react to WWE RAW star's emotional personal update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Nikki Bella, Carlito, and Mercedes Mone, recently took to social media to react to RAW star Kofi Kingston's personal update. The New Day star sent an emotional message on Father's Day.

Ahead of the upcoming edition of RAW, Kofi Kingston took to Instagram to share a personal update with his family on Father's Day. Kingston shared that he received several surprises from his wife and kids on the special day. The star also expressed his love for his family and mentioned that he couldn't stop thinking about their gestures.

"This was my favorite Father’s Day ever. I came inside after doing some yard work to be wonderfully surprised by my incredible wife. She made the most delightful and delectable Father’s Day brunch, while the kids all handmade creative and colorful cards for me. I was showered by hugs, kisses, even serenaded with beautiful songs! It was so lovely, and I really felt very special. I’m so grateful. I love you so much @earthmamarising! What a special day. I can’t stop thinking about it…," he wrote.

The New Day member also seemingly took several shots at fans, calling them "insufferable ingrates."

Check out his Instagram post below:

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Kofi Kingston's emotional post, including Carlito, Mercedes Mone, Cassie Lee, Nia Jax, Mia Yim, Natalya, Matt Cardona, Karrion Kross, Bayley, Joe Hendry, Joe Coffey, Beth Phoenix, Ivar, Michelle McCool, and more.

Meanwhile, Nikki Bella, Alicia Taylor, and Titus O'Neil left comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Kofi Kingston's Instagram handle]

Kofi Kingston took a jab at Seth Rollins after WWE Money in the Bank

After Seth Rollins won this year's WWE Money in the Bank briefcase, Kofi Kingston took to Instagram to post a photo alongside Xavier Woods. Both stars flaunted their World Tag Team Championship, and Kingston suggested that they were the ultimate attraction regardless of whoever won the MITB briefcase, taking a shot at Rollins.

"Y’all don’t get it…Irregardless of who has the briefcase, WE ARE THE MONEY! 💵 💰 🤑," wrote The New Day member.

Check out his Instagram post below:

It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for Kofi Kingston's and Xavier Woods' future.

