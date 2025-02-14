Nikki Bella confirms heartwarming detail about her wrestling gear

The WWE Universe witnessed the return of Nikki Bella at the Royal Rumble 2025. The Hall of Famer put on quite a performance in the 30-woman match, as she came out in her classic wrestling gear, featuring her patented "Fearless Nikki" top.

Recently, a fan noticed something interesting about the veteran's gear. The t-shirt featured a small detail that set it apart from the usual design, and Bella herself recently confirmed the heartwarming tribute behind it.

The fan in question pointed out on X (fka Twitter) that the T-shirt had a cartoon monkey just between the words "fearless" and "Nikki," wondering if it was a tribute to Bella's son Matteo. The legend responded and confirmed that it was indeed a tribute to her son, even sharing an extra detail that many might not have caught.

She shared that the swoosh at the end also makes an "M", which is yet another reference to her son.

"Yes 🥹🥹🥹 and my swoosh now makes a M for him too," Nikki Bella wrote.

Bella had Matteo with her ex-husband, Artem Chigvintsev on July 31, 2020. Now at about five years old, he was likely just as excited as the WWE Universe, seeing his mother make a surprise return as the last entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have been challenged to a match

It hasn't been long since Nikki Bella returned, but stars are already calling their shot. Recently, a challenge was issued to both Nikki and Brie Bella by a pair of top free agents. The Tonga Twins, famously trained by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, have called out The Bella Twins for a match.

Following her appearance at the Royal Rumble, Nikki hinted that she might make more WWE appearances and matches in the future. This sparked the interest of Kaoz and Kona, who were actually in the Performance Center in July. Kona issued the challenge on her X/Twitter account.

Of course, this is just the Tonga Twins stirring the pot, but it does beg the question: Could we see the Bella Twins grace the squared circle once again? After all, it would be great to see them run rampant in the women's tag team division. But at this point, it remains speculation.

