  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Nikki Bella
  • Nikki Bella confirms heartwarming detail about her wrestling gear

Nikki Bella confirms heartwarming detail about her wrestling gear

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Feb 14, 2025 01:27 GMT
Nikki Bella shared an interesting detail about her wrestling gear [Image credits: WWE.com]
Nikki Bella shared an interesting detail about her wrestling gear [Image credits: WWE.com]

The WWE Universe witnessed the return of Nikki Bella at the Royal Rumble 2025. The Hall of Famer put on quite a performance in the 30-woman match, as she came out in her classic wrestling gear, featuring her patented "Fearless Nikki" top.

Recently, a fan noticed something interesting about the veteran's gear. The t-shirt featured a small detail that set it apart from the usual design, and Bella herself recently confirmed the heartwarming tribute behind it.

The fan in question pointed out on X (fka Twitter) that the T-shirt had a cartoon monkey just between the words "fearless" and "Nikki," wondering if it was a tribute to Bella's son Matteo. The legend responded and confirmed that it was indeed a tribute to her son, even sharing an extra detail that many might not have caught.

also-read-trending Trending

She shared that the swoosh at the end also makes an "M", which is yet another reference to her son.

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

"Yes 🥹🥹🥹 and my swoosh now makes a M for him too," Nikki Bella wrote.

Bella had Matteo with her ex-husband, Artem Chigvintsev on July 31, 2020. Now at about five years old, he was likely just as excited as the WWE Universe, seeing his mother make a surprise return as the last entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have been challenged to a match

It hasn't been long since Nikki Bella returned, but stars are already calling their shot. Recently, a challenge was issued to both Nikki and Brie Bella by a pair of top free agents. The Tonga Twins, famously trained by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, have called out The Bella Twins for a match.

Following her appearance at the Royal Rumble, Nikki hinted that she might make more WWE appearances and matches in the future. This sparked the interest of Kaoz and Kona, who were actually in the Performance Center in July. Kona issued the challenge on her X/Twitter account.

Of course, this is just the Tonga Twins stirring the pot, but it does beg the question: Could we see the Bella Twins grace the squared circle once again? After all, it would be great to see them run rampant in the women's tag team division. But at this point, it remains speculation.

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी