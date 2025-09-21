Nikki Bella confirms her status for WWE RAW following Wrestlepalooza

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has confirmed her status for the Monday Night RAW following Wrestlepalooza with a recent social media update. The upcoming show takes place at Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

In the first title match of the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event, Stephanie Vaquer pinned IYO SKY to win the vacated Women's World Championship. It was the 32-year-old's first title win on the main roster.

Following Vaquer's historic win, Nikki Bella took to Instagram stories to congratulate the Chilean star. She mentioned that it was an incredible match and Stephanie scored a much-deserved win. The 41-year-old further noted that she could not wait to celebrate La Primera's victory this Monday, confirming that she will be at the upcoming show.

"Congrats Mamacita! @stephanie.vaquer What an incredible match! And such a well deserved win!! Can't wait to celebrate Monday!" wrote Bella.

Here is a screengrab of the Instagram story:

Nikki Bella congratulates Stephanie Vaquer [Picture credits: Bella's Instagram stories]

Bella teamed up with both IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer for an Eight-Woman Tag Team match last month. Rhea Ripley was the fourth member of the squad. They defeated The Green Regime and Naomi on Monday Night RAW.

Although the former WWE Divas Champion noted that she could not wait to celebrate Vaquer's win, there have also been several teases hinting at the veteran's potential heel turn. Only time will tell if she undergoes the change in character and feud with Stephanie Vaquer over the Women's World Championship.

Nikki Bella speaks about her recent WWE losses

After winning the Eight-Woman Tag Team Match mentioned earlier, Nikki Bella lost both her following bouts. After failing to dethrone Becky Lynch and become the new Women's Intercontinental Champion at Clash in Paris, Bella suffered another loss on the September 8 edition of Monday Night RAW, going down against Asuka.

Speaking on the Nikki and Brie Show , Bella noted that the losses give her more fuel to make a comeback. The veteran added that it takes a lot of courage to face large crowds and fans watching on TV at their homes and on social media. Nikki added that she was proud of working with a different approach.

It remains to be seen what's next for the two-time WWE Divas Champion, especially after the recent losses.

