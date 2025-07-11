Nikki Bella confirms her WWE status following Evolution

Nikki Bella is confirmed for this Sunday's WWE Evolution. She announced when her next appearance would be after the event.

The former Divas Champion will make her in-ring return at the upcoming all-women's Premium Live Event. She will compete in the battle royal, and if she wins, she'll receive a championship opportunity at Clash in Paris.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open, Nikki Bella revealed that she will be on the WWE Evolution fallout episode of RAW.

"I'm doing media today, tomorrow, then fly to Tampa, get into the dungeon with Nattie for two nights, head to Atlanta, and then I go to RAW, and then I go home, grab my son, we head to L.A., we're doing a big thing with Netflix, and then I'm going to take him to Legoland," she said.

Nikki Bella has been training with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

The WWE Hall of Famer made her in-ring return at the Royal Rumble. She competed in the 30-woman match, but was unsuccessful.

Nikki Bella stated in the same interview that she's been training with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch and that they helped her a lot.

"Well, as far as the training, yeah, that was my first week back when I ran into you [Bully Ray]. Um, all of that has been so incredible. It definitely is hard being, you know, on the opposite coast and being a mom and trying to make all that work, but it’s been going really well because I’ve also been training with Becky [Lynch] and Seth [Rollins] here on the West Coast. So, I’m so grateful to have them, and they’ve helped me a lot," she said.

Nikki was supposed to be involved in a program with Liv Morgan at Evolution, but the latter got injured, which changed the plans.

