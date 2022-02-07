"Her strength is unreal" - WWE Hall of Famer on sharing the ring with Ronda Rousey

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has commented on sharing the ring with Ronda Rousey, stating that she has never felt that kind of strength in a woman before.

The two stars collided at the Evolution pay-per-view in 2018 for the RAW Women's Championship, which was won by the Baddest Woman on the Planet. They met in the ring once again at this year's Royal Rumble during the 30-woman elimination bout, which was also won by Rousey.

Speaking on The Bellas Podcast, Nikki Bella commented on facing off with Ronda Rousey at the Rumble, stating that it was a thrilling moment.

“Being back in with Ronda, Ronda’s thrilling,” said Nikki. “Ronda, to me, puts you on a whole another level of like, ‘damn, I’m gonna get my butt kicked but I’m so ready for it.’ I mean, it’s just Ronda Rousey." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

She reflected on their Evolution match, complimenting Rousey for her "unreal" strength.

“Her strength is unreal,” added Nikki. “That Evolution match, I never felt that kind of strength in a woman before. We’ve been getting slammed by women for fifteen years. When I fought Ronda, I was like, this is a whole other level of strength. It’s like a flawless strength, it’s hard to describe.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Ronda Rousey will main event WrestleMania 38 for the SmackDown Women's Championship

The former UFC Champion made a surprise return at the Rumble and outlasted 29 other women to win the prestigious bout. On the following SmackDown, she revealed that she would face Charlotte Flair for the latter's championship.

Since the Grandest Stage of Them All will be a two-night extravaganza once again, it's possible that Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair will close out night one. This means Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns will headline night two.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ronda and Charlotte have main-evented WrestleMania before, along with Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match.

Who came up with the outrageous idea of Vince McMahon soiling his pants? More details right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha