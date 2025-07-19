Nikki Bella finally reveals why she returned to WWE

A few weeks ago, Nikki Bella made her WWE return ahead of the Evolution PLE. While a likely program with Liv Morgan couldn't go ahead due to Morgan's injury, Nikki ended up competing in a Battle Royal at the all-women PLE.

The former Divas Champion then competed in her first singles match on RAW in seven years as she took on Chelsea Green.

Appearing for an interview with E! News, Nikki opened up on why she returned to WWE and how she hopes to catch up with the rest of the roster.

"I was really nervous about Monday Night RAW and having that first singles match. I was like, am I fully prepared? Am I ready for this? But you know what? What I realized is it laid a great foundation for me and what I'm here to prove. And it actually felt great because I was like, wait, I'm not ready. I'm not at the level yet of where the champions are yet, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY. But now I know how I need to get there and how I'm going to prove it to everyone that I can be there," she said. [From 1:00-1:27]

The WWE Hall of Famer then talked about what motivated her to return to in-ring competition.

"I'm here to prove myself in this new era of women, women that are beyond incredible, by the way," she added. [From 1:30-1:37]

Nikki Bella ended up winning her first singles match back on RAW against Chelsea Green despite interference from Piper Niven and Alba Fyre.

Nikki Bella is looking at an extended WWE run

Ahead of Evolution, Nikki Bella opened up on how she would like to have a long run in WWE this time around, having previously shown up only for occasions such as this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

Talking on the Busted Open Radio, she mentioned how she wants to stay for the long haul.

"I’m so excited to be part of the battle royal. I want that big moment. To have such a big moment, I really, really wanna win because I think it's the perfect way to start a great comeback — a comeback that's not just here for just a month or two, it’s here for a while,” she said. [From 5:29 - 5:46]

Even though she didn't end up winning the Battle Royal at Evolution, fans can expect Nikki Bella to be a part of WWE programming in the near future.

If you use quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

