Nikki Bella is not happy with WWE 2K25. The former Divas Champion has been added to the most recent iteration of the game through a DLC expansion pack. But she is far from impressed with how her character model looks.
Talking on The Nikki & Brie Show, Brie Bella called Nikki's look in WWE 2K25 "super ugly" and said she was given a "weird-a** haircut.
Nikki then shared her feelings on the matter and said it was "terrible."
"The whole thing is terrible...Think of how I feel. That’s what you guys think of me? That’s how you think I look? I didn’t even look like a female fully... I look like I was left in the field for years," she said.
Brie pointed out that there was nothing positive about Nikki's character's haircut. Nikki mentioned it didn't look like the WWE star at all.
"How about the face? I don’t look like that," she added.
You can check the video below:
Earlier, when WWE 2K25 shared a post on X (Twitter) about Nikki's addition to the game, she urged them to update the look for her Bella Army.
This is the 12th WWE console video game to feature Nikki Bella after she made her debut in SmackDown vs. RAW 2011.
Nikki Bella revealed why she returned to WWE
After her retirement in 2018, Nikki Bella made a few sporadic appearances for WWE. However, following her return to the company a few months ago, she is looking for an extended run.
Talking on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, she mentioned that she came back in a different era to try and prove that she can hang with women stars in this "bada** division."
Nikki Bella faced Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris but fell short in her attempt to win gold.
