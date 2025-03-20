Nikki Bella, Jaida Parker, and a former WWE champion react to Jade Cargill's message ahead of her in-ring return on SmackDown

Jade Cargill will return to in-ring competition on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Ahead of her match against Liv Morgan, Cargill's Instagram post caught Nikki Bella, Jaida Parker, and Kelani Jordan's attention.

The Storm returned to WWE television at the Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event. She immediately went after Naomi, taking her out of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match for previously ambushing her on SmackDown.

On Instagram, Cargill shared a message amid WWE's ongoing tour of Europe.

"Savoring each moment with my familia, one city at a time. First stop: Barcelona, the seaside city rich in culture, stunning architecture, and fine dining—but I’m finer," wrote Cargill.

The Storm's post caught the attention of Bella, Parker, and Jordan who left the following comments:

Rikishi wants Jade Cargill and Naomi to settle their differences inside a Steel Cage

Rikishi wants to see Jade Cargill and Naomi back on the same page. He suggested that the former allies needed to put their issues aside.

Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer also suggested that the two could make peace with one another after a Steel Cage Match. He said:

"Let them work it out. Let them do what they do. If they plan to get in a ring in a cage match, whoop each other, and finally get up and hug each other and tell the world I love you, then so be it."

Naomi has confessed that she was indeed the mastermind behind Jade Cargill's attack. She admitted this to Bianca Belair during their emotional exchange on a recent edition of WWE SmackDown. This led to The EST walking out on her former tag team partner, allowing Cargill to attack Naomi once again.

The 32-year-old last stepped in the ring for a match back in November when she teamed up with Belair to defeat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. On SamckDown, Cargill will aim to put Morgan away in their singles match.

