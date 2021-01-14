"I would really like to do that for the women" - Nikki Bella on joining WWE creative

Nikki Bella is a former WWE Divas Champion and one of the company's most popular female wrestlers. During a recent interview with her twin sister Brie Bella, Nikki revealed that she's interested in working with the current female Superstars as a part of WWE's creative team.

The Bella Twins had a long tenure in WWE where they competed as a tag team and as singles competitors. They became popular for their "Twin Magic" spot during matches, which allowed them to score victories over unaware opponents.

Nikki Bella had to step away from the ring due to injury, while Brie Bella left to start a family with her husband, Daniel Bryan. The Bella Twins had a noteworthy career in WWE, which was capped off with an induction into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame.

Brie and Nikki Bella recently joined Ashley Graham on her Pretty Big Deal podcast to discuss the women's division.

Nikki stated that she'd love to join creative to work with the female stars. She even mentioned Daniel Bryan's backstage role in WWE, hinting that she wants a similar position.

“I mean, I would love — there’s times that — because Brie’s husband [Daniel Bryan] is a part of the creative team and works a lot with Vince McMahon on creative stuff and I’ve always thought in the back of my head like, ‘I would really like to do that for the women’ because I’ve lived it as a WWE Superstar but also, I’m a fan. So it’s like, I feel like I know what the people want and then I know how to get the best out of each woman because I know them. So, it would be a lot of fun to be on creative." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Nikki Bella is a WWE veteran, and she would be a great addition to the creative team. She has always been about empowering women, and as a member of creative, she could help many female talents develop and have successful careers in WWE.

Brie and Nikki Bella on Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, and other female Superstars

2018 Female WWE roster

As the conversation unfolded, The Bella Twins spoke highly of the current female stars, which they had lots of praise for. Nikki Bella added that Sasha Banks has a WWE Superstar look and praised Bianca Bellair for her athleticism.

"I’ve always called it about Sasha Banks since the day she debuted and even right before she debuted. She’s just, to me, has it all of what you look at as a WWE superstar. She’s an incredible wrestler, she’s an entertaining superstar. It’s like the minute she hits that ramp and comes through the curtain it’s like, you’re just locked in on her. You’re just like, ‘Woah.’ Bianca Blair [Belair], she’s beautiful, she is fun to watch and she is the most athletic human being I’ve ever seen in my life. What she can do — she’s another one. She’s a showstopper. You just stop and you’re like, ‘Oh wow.’"

“To me, the Women’s Evolution was about unity...it makes me so grateful to be part of a company that gave me this opportunity.” - Nikki @BellaTwins #WWEFYC pic.twitter.com/egLbPPd8dI — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2018

Brie and Nikki Bella also spoke highly of other stars such as Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan.